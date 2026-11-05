In Komyshuvas, authorities managed to locate seven people who had been reported missing following the Russian attack

Law enforcement agencies have located seven people with whom relatives lost contact following the Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on November 2.

According to local authorities, among those located is 56-year-old Olga, who was believed to be a possible victim of the shelter’s destruction. Police found the woman alive and unharmed. Search-and-rescue and investigative operations in the village are continuing, despite the threat of repeated attacks by the Russian military.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, emergency rescue operations in Komyshuvas are now in their fourth day. Earlier, rescuers recovered the bodies of 42 people from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is currently underway.

Residents of Komyshuvakha were urged to evacuate after the Russian Federation carried out airstrikes on the town.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians, according to the NYT.

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