Video: The fields around Pokrovsk are littered with the bodies of Russian occupiers

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops continue to launch massive assaults, throwing large numbers of infantry into the fray. However, they have been unable to break through the Defense Forces’ defenses.

Artem Pribylnov, head of the communications department of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, spoke about this on Army TV.

According to him, the fields near Pokrovsk are littered with the bodies of Russian soldiers, whom the occupiers are not retrieving from the battlefield. The dead are left out in the open, where they are being devoured by flies.

The military official also noted that the enemy is actively using various methods of camouflage and covert drone deployment in an attempt to shorten the time it takes for them to reach Ukrainian positions.

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Source: ArmyInform

On the night of November 5, Russian troops used two X-35 guided air-to-ground missiles and 128 strike drones of various types to attack Ukraine. Among the drones launched, 65 were jet-powered.

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the capabilities of private air defense and amended the rules governing companies’ participation in this project. Now, companies will be able to help defend not only their own facilities but also the property of other businesses, share air defense assets with one another, and use additional types of equipment. In total, the government approved six key changes.

On the night of November 4, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 272 out of 310 Russian attack drones. As of this morning, more than 20 enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations were ongoing.

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