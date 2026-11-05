In Vinnytsia, victims of Russian attacks will receive financial assistance to cover housing rent

Residents of Vinnytsia whose homes were destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian attacks can receive monthly financial assistance for rent. To apply for these payments, those affected should contact their local social protection offices.

Rental Assistance

“We have introduced a new municipal benefit for people whose homes have been destroyed or severely damaged. It ranges from 15,000 to 20,000 UAH per month, depending on family size,” the mayor emphasized.

Assistance for Emergency Repairs

“We have approved another 36 payments for the repair of windows, doors, and roofs. Last week, there were 47. This is support from the city while people are applying for compensation under the ‘e-Recovery’ program and payments from international organizations,” added Morgunov.

The mayor explained that to receive assistance, residents must contact the social protection departments. Information hotline:

097 101 58 40;

097 101 45 18.

This was reported with reference to Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

Following the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure in Vinnytsia was hit.

A jet-powered drone was flying toward Vinnytsia—an explosion was heard.

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