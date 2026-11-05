Video: Ukrainian MiG-29 shot down an enemy drone with a shot from its onboard cannon

A video has surfaced online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot shooting down a Russian drone with the aircraft’s onboard cannon.

The moment of the attack was captured by a camera mounted in the aircraft’s cockpit. The footage shows the aerial target catching fire and exploding after the first shot.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/original-29-1.mp4

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “West” shot down two Russian drones while repelling yet another enemy air attack. To take down the first target, the pilot used an air-to-air missile, and he shot down the second with an aircraft cannon.

Earlier, Special Operations Forces soldiers carried out an ambush behind enemy lines in Russia and destroyed an occupiers’ vehicle.

We should add that the Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

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