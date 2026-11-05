In October, Ukrainian drones caused the cancellation of over 30,000 flights in Russia.

In October 2026, nearly 34,000 of the 69,200 scheduled flights in Russia were delayed or canceled. The main reason was regular restrictions on airport operations due to the threat of drone attacks.

Over the course of the month, Russian airports suspended or restricted operations nearly 500 times. The Moscow aviation hub was hit hardest by these measures.

According to published data, only 35,500 flights, or 51.3% of the total, were operated on schedule. Another 30,700 flights (44.4%) were delayed, and approximately 3,000 (4.4%) were canceled.

Thus, nearly every other flight in Russia during October was delayed or did not take place at all.

Throughout the month, Russian airports imposed temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures 495 times. These measures affected 49 airports across the country.

The total duration of the restrictions amounted to 2,092 airport-hours. This figure reflects the total downtime across all airports, rather than the duration of a single period during which air traffic was suspended.