The death toll in Komyshuvas has risen to 42; another 33 people are still being searched for under the rubble

Emergency rescue operations are now in their fourth day in Komyshuvas. As of now, rescuers have recovered the bodies of 42 victims from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is currently underway.

At the same time, 33 people may still be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are continuing nonstop.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Residents of Komyshuvakha were urged to evacuate after Russia bombed the town with aerial bombs.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT

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