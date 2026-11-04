The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has released data on Russian institutions and scientists working for the Russian military-industrial complex

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published information on 10 Russian institutions and 13 engineers and scientists who support Russia’s military-industrial complex. These are organizations and specialists involved in the development of military technologies and dual-use products.

The published list includes Russian higher education institutions that train personnel for the Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex, collaborate with weapons manufacturers, train drone operators for Russian military units, and conduct research and development in the field of military technologies and dual-use products.

Among the institutions identified by Ukrainian intelligence are:

Skoltech —develops anti-icing coatings for UAVs and technologies for manufacturing turbine blades for aircraft engines.

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology —computer vision systems are being developed there in collaboration with the “High-Precision Systems” holding company of the state corporation “Rostec.”

I. M. Ulyanov Chuvash State University—trains engineering and technical specialists for JSC “VNIIR-Progress,” a manufacturer of “Kometa” jamming-resistant navigation modules for Russian missiles and drones. The university also carries out joint research and innovation projects with the company.

In addition to these institutions, Ukrainian intelligence has released information on 13 Russian engineers and scientists engaged in research and development in the fields of onboard military aviation control systems, computer vision, robotic systems, and turbojet engines.

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that researchers from most of the mentioned institutions had already been mentioned in previous intelligence reports, particularly due to their ongoing collaboration with the international scientific community.

“Today we are adding another 13 Russian engineers and scientists to the list who are engaged in research and development in the fields of onboard control systems for military aviation, computer vision, robotic systems, turbojet engines, and more. Some of them continue to publish in international journals alongside scientists from other countries, as well as serve on international organizations and committees,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the results of this international scientific cooperation are subsequently used to develop corresponding technologies in Russia. The Russian military-industrial complex remains the primary consumer of such developments during the war.

Specifically, this includes machine vision systems for attack drones, propellers for army aviation, and integrated circuits for on-board systems of cruise missiles.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized the need to impose sanctions against Russian specialists involved in the development of military technologies and to completely cease international scientific cooperation with institutions in the Russian Federation.

“Anyone in Russia involved in the development of military and dual-use technologies is a legitimate target for sanctions, and the global scientific community must completely cease cooperation with Russian scientists and scientific institutions,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

The relevant data was published on the War&Sanctions portal, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported.

As a reminder, the Russian Ministry of Justice is developing a public registry of citizens who are abroad and evading the serving of their sentences in Russia. This was announced by Russian Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko.

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