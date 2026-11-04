In Kyiv, debris from a drone caused a fire on the roof of a private home

In the Svyatoshynsky District of the capital, the roof of a private home caught fire after debris from a drone fell on it. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Wednesday.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in an open area. A fire has broken out, he added.

Emergency services are heading to the scenes.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

As a reminder, in Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell near a private home.

In the Kyiv region, a Russian drone struck a private home, killing a child.

In the Kyiv region, a warehouse and a residential building were damaged by a Russian attack.

Due to Russian attacks, warehouse space in the Kyiv region has decreased by 34%.

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