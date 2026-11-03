Russians attacked civilians with drones in the Sumy region; one person was seriously injured

Russian troops attacked civilians with drones in the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Okhtyrka District of Sumy Oblast. As a result of the strike, a woman who was riding a bicycle between settlements was seriously injured. The occupiers also destroyed a local resident’s car.

According to Oleg Grigorov, Russian forces have been intensively attacking civilians in the Velykopysarivska community with drones since this morning.

“Since this morning, the Russians have been intensively attacking civilians with drones in the Velykopysarivska community. The enemy targeted a woman who was riding her bicycle between settlements in the community. She sustained serious injuries. The victim has already been taken to the hospital and is receiving the necessary medical care,” wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

In addition, a Russian drone attacked a local resident’s car. According to preliminary information, the people managed to get out of the car before the strike, but the vehicle was burned to the ground.

Oleg Grigorov clarified that the strikes on the woman on a bicycle and the civilian car occurred on nearly the same stretch of road in the Velykopysarivska community.

This was reported by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

The number of casualties from the Russian attack on an agricultural enterprise in the Lyubarsk community of Zhytomyr Oblast has risen to four. All of the injured were taken to the hospital.

On the night of November 2, a Russian attack damaged two educational institutions in the Vilkivska community of the Odesa region. A general secondary school and a kindergarten were damaged as a result of the strike.

Russia claimed to have attacked thermal power plants in three regions of Ukraine and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 2, Russian troops struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

On the night of November 2–3, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi District of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

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