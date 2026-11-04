The General Staff has updated the figures on Russian military casualties as of November 4

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military has eliminated 2,180 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on enemy casualties as of November 4, 2026.

As of November 4, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,597,010 (+2,180) individuals;

tanks – 12,453 (+1);

armored combat vehicles – 25,640 (+7);

artillery systems – 51,879 (+39);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,252 (+0);

air defense systems – 1,733 (+2);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,072 (+5) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 595,058 (+1,104) units;

cruise missiles – 5,192 (+52) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 169,881 (+408) units;

special equipment – 4,871 (+4) units

Source: General Staff

Russia has lost 138 heavy flamethrower systems since the start of the full-scale war.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

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