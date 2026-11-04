Video: Infrastructure of the Phoenix telecom operator was attacked in occupied Donetsk

In occupied Donetsk, on the night of November 4, telecommunications infrastructure facilities belonging to the Russian invaders came under attack, including the telecommunications operator “Phoenix.”

The attack targeted facilities belonging to the local telecommunications operator “Phoenix,” which is controlled by the occupiers and operates using equipment illegally seized from Kyivstar after the city’s occupation.

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According to Exilenova+, at least three strikes on telecommunications facilities were recorded. As a result of the strikes, significant disruptions to mobile communications and the operator’s services began in the city.

Prior to this, a data center in occupied Donetsk was attacked, damaging telecommunications infrastructure.

Reports have also emerged regarding the aftermath of a strike on the Lugacom telecommunications operator in Luhansk.

Earlier, explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk, and internet service began to go down.

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