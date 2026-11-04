Russian drones attacked Poltava overnight; a factory was damaged

On the night of November 4, Russian troops attacked Poltava with drones, resulting in damage to one of the businesses. Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, reported on the consequences of the strike.

According to Dyakivnych, the enemy struck a private enterprise.

“In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck the premises of a private enterprise. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Details are being verified,” Dyakivnych wrote.

Earlier in the Poltava region, a child was injured in a drone attack.

On Friday, October 30, a Russian drone was reported to have crashed on the grounds of a garage cooperative in Poltava. As a result, the garage and a passenger car caught fire.

On the night of October 30, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. Information regarding the consequences of the enemy strike is currently being verified.

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