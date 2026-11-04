An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and other regions

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine on the morning of November 4. Citizens are urged to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the all-clear is given.

As of 7:53 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a drone threat.

A yellow alert level was declared in the capital.

As a reminder, on November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, the main water supply facilities of Kyivvodokanal were left without power on November 3.

Warming centers are being set up in Kyiv due to damage to the power distribution center – Klitschko

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