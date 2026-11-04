Russia attacked a civilian facility in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire

On November 4, Russian forces launched an attack using two drones against a civilian enterprise in Zlatopol, Kharkiv Oblast. The attack destroyed part of the products, damaged production equipment and warehouse facilities, and caused a large-scale fire.

“Today, Russian terrorist forces once again attacked the community, striking a civilian enterprise with two unmanned aerial vehicles of an unidentified type. As a result of the enemy attack, the enterprise sustained significant damage,” the statement reads.

According to Mykola Baksheev, storage facilities containing finished products, production equipment, and a significant amount of food products were damaged.

“A large-scale fire broke out on the premises of the warehouses after the strike. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service worked to extinguish it. Adjacent production and utility buildings of the enterprise were also damaged,” the mayor said.

According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the Russian attack.

This was reported by Zlatopol Mayor Mykola Baksheev on Telegram.

As a reminder, on November 4, Russian troops carried out two strikes on Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed in the attack, and a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building.

Earlier, Russia damaged an energy facility in Odesa.

In the evening, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, a widespread power outage occurred following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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