Following attacks on energy facilities on the night of November 2, a severe power shortage arose in occupied Sevastopol. The occupying authorities reported a new accident on the power grid.

Significant power supply problems continue in occupied Crimea, affecting Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, Feodosia, the Belogorsk District, and other settlements on the peninsula. This is reported by “Krymskyi Viter.”

According to local residents, electricity was unavailable in the Simferopol district for an extended period, and after a temporary restoration, it was supplied with significant voltage fluctuations (ranging from 160 to 200 volts), after which it went out again. In addition, repeated power flickers followed by complete blackouts were recorded in Simferopol and Yalta.

Oleg Kryuchkov, a so-called advisor to the occupying head of Crimea, stated that the power outage was caused by a new accident on the power grids outside the peninsula. Currently, restrictions on electricity supply have been imposed in the occupied territory, and restoration work is underway.

Source: “Crimean Wind”

As a reminder, there are no scheduled power outages in Crimea due to the electricity shortage.

Electricity consumption has been restricted in occupied Crimea due to damage to the main power grids. In Sevastopol, power will be supplied on a “2 out of 6” schedule—electricity will be on for two hours, followed by a six-hour outage.

As a reminder, water and electricity supplies in Crimea were restricted following an attack—The Guardian.



A massive blackout has swept across occupied Crimea.

On the night of October 24, explosions in Rostov, Russia, caused power outages and sparked a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

On October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

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