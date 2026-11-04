In Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell near a private home

In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, during a Russian drone attack on November 4, debris fell in an open area near a private home. Information regarding possible damage and casualties is currently being verified.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the debris fell near a residential area. There is currently no information regarding damage to the private home or other structures.

Information regarding possible casualties is also being verified. Additional details on the consequences of the Russian attack are expected from city authorities and relevant agencies.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

In the Kyiv region, a Russian drone struck a private home, killing a child.

In the Kyiv region, a warehouse and a residential building were damaged by a Russian attack.

Due to Russian attacks, warehouse space in the Kyiv region has decreased by 34%.

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