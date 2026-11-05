There were 184 combat engagements on the front lines, with the highest number occurring in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the past day, 184 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian forces were most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 assaults.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 89 airstrikes, dropping 289 guided bombs. The invaders also deployed 7,045 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,449 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated and two enemy drone command posts.

According to the General Staff, Russian invaders suffered 2,380 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed:

one tank;

three armored combat vehicles;

23 artillery systems;

two multiple-launch rocket systems;

five air defense systems;

five ground-based robotic systems;

1,163 unmanned aerial vehicles;

375 vehicles;

two units of specialized equipment.

Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk Directions

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out two attacks in the Pokrovka and Boyaro-Lezachiv areas.

Southern Slobozhansky Direction

Ukrainian units repelled six enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Ternova, Starytsia, Rybalchyne, and Ambarne.

Kupiansk Sector

Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations on this section of the front over the past day.

Liman Sector

Defense forces repelled six attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Novosergiivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Zarichne.

Sloviansk Sector

Russian troops carried out two attacks near Nikonorivka and Mykolaivka.

Kramatorsk Sector

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive operations.

Kostiantynivka Sector

Ten attacks by Russian troops were recorded on this section of the front. The invaders stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka.

Pokrovsk Sector

The Pokrovsk sector remains one of the hottest spots on the front line. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks.

Russian troops attacked in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. The occupiers also attempted to advance in the directions of Toretsk, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, and Dobropillia.

Oleksandrivka Sector

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

Hulyaypil Sector

Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Zlagoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirky, and Yegorivka.

Orikhiv Sector

Over the past day, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Dnipro Sector

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops also did not carry out any assaults over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,380 Russian soldiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the data on the losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of Thursday, November 5, 2026.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian boats and vessels.

We should add that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

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