Drones attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia, which had recently resumed operations

On the night of November 4–5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

According to him, falling debris caused damage and fires at industrial facilities in Ryazan. The governor also stated that one person was injured. Part of the city is currently without power.

One of the targets of the attack was the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which has a design capacity of over 17 million metric tons of oil per year. The facility is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries.

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The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil, and other products.

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Pavel Malkov, the governor of the Ryazan region, reported on a massive drone attack on the region.

As a reminder, on the night of November 2, drones struck the “Slavnafta-YANOS” oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. A fire broke out in the industrial zone following the attack.

Prior to this, drones had attacked a Lukoil oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In Ufa, a fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery following a drone attack.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region.

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