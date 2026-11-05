The Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted several offensive operations by the Russian army – ISW

Over the past few days, Russian troops have attempted to advance on several sections of the front simultaneously. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy’s attacks and thwarted the Russian army’s plans to conduct offensive operations.

Russian troops continued their advance in the north of Sumy Oblast on November 3 and 4, but were unable to make headway due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces northeast of Sumy. According to a source covering the activities of Russia’s Northern Military Group, on November 4, the occupiers intensified their assaults in the direction of Myropillia.

At the same time, a source linked to the Russian Western Military District refuted claims that Russian forces had established control over Zarichne, northeast of Lyman. According to this source, the settlement remains a contested “gray zone” where Russian units are attempting to gain a foothold.

East of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Russian troops also launched attacks on November 3 and 4 but failed to advance. Ukrainian defenders carried out counterattacks along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River and southeast of Sloviansk.

Russian troops were most active along the Kostiantynivka-Druzhkivka axis. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers carried out 24 assaults there on November 3–4. This is the highest number of attacks on a single front during this period.

At the same time, the intensity of Russian attacks decreased on the neighboring Dobropillia sector. Previously, the occupiers had been concentrating their main efforts there since at least August 1, 2026.

In the Dobropil sector, Russian troops continued offensive operations on November 3 and 4 but failed to make any gains due to counterattacks by Ukrainian forces.

In southern Ukraine, Russian troops were also unable to advance. Specifically, on November 3 and 4, the occupiers attacked along the Huliaipole sector and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian defenders counterattacked south of Orikhiv.

This is reported with reference to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces eliminated 2,180 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released updated statistics on enemy losses as of November 4, 2026.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region, causing confirmed damage.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

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