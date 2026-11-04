Drones attacked the Ozon logistics complex in Adygea

On the night of November 4, drones struck the Ozon marketplace’s logistics center in the city of Adygeysk, located in the Republic of Adygea.

According to company representatives, the attack caused a fire at the facility, but all employees were evacuated in time, and, according to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

The company’s press service has not yet disclosed the extent of the damage to the infrastructure or details regarding the fire. The logistics facility has completely stopped accepting new deliveries. All shipments currently in transit will be redirected to other warehouse locations.

The company stated that it is taking urgent measures to minimize the impact on customers and sellers:

goods that were stored directly at the affected warehouse in Adygeysk will be temporarily removed from the marketplace’s product listings;

orders whose fulfillment was tied to this facility and which cannot be delivered from other locations will be canceled;

New orders are being processed as usual, as their fulfillment and logistics will be redistributed among other distribution centers.

Prior to this, Ukrainian drones traveled over 2,500 km and struck an OZON warehouse in Omsk.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

In Russia, the online retailer Ozon estimated the damage from the Ukrainian drone attacks at 30.1 billion rubles, or $373.1 million.

Read us on