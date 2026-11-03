In Mariupol, housing for Russian security forces is being built on the sites of demolished buildings

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

According to the city council, in 2023, the occupiers demolished at least seven high-rise buildings on Metallurgov Avenue. Their residents were promised replacement housing, but most have not received it yet.

Instead, a Russian developer is building the “Leningradsky Kvartal” commercial residential complex on the site of the destroyed buildings. Apartments are already being put up for sale, and the price of an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment reaches nearly $80,000.

“We were promised housing, but they left us out in the open. We can’t afford to buy apartments with a mortgage,” the city council quotes complaints from Mariupol residents on social media.

As of October 2026, the developer had already completed four buildings. Construction is scheduled to be fully completed by 2028.

Vadym Boychenko, head of the Mariupol City Military Administration, emphasized that the apartments in these new buildings are not being purchased by local residents who have lost their homes, but by Russian security forces and officials who have moved in from elsewhere.

“The construction of commercial real estate on the site of Mariupol residents’ destroyed homes is a deliberate and criminal policy of the Russian Federation,” Boychenko stated.

Source: Mariupol City Council

In Mariupol, the occupiers are forcibly seizing apartments from local residents.

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians are preparing a new phase of the illegal distribution of housing.

In Mariupol, the occupiers have failed to pay the promised compensation for destroyed housing.

In Mariupol, construction workers rebuilding the city are being systematically denied their wages.