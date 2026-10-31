Erdogan called on Ukraine and Russia to act responsibly in the Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea and called on Ukraine and Russia to act responsibly.

He made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

According to Erdogan, attacks on civilian vessels are unacceptable regardless of who carries them out or what reasons are given. He also stressed that further escalation in the Black Sea would not benefit either side.

The Turkish president said that Ankara is continuing negotiations with both sides to restore the safety of navigation. In his view, agreements on this issue could contribute to diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, calling Ukraine a strategic partner of Turkey.

Ukraine and Turkey agreed to work together to restore the Black Sea grain corridor and ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Saturday, October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul with his delegation. In Turkey, he is set to hold important talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were previously coordinated with Kyiv.

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