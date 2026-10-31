Russian occupation forces are attempting to discredit the Ukrainian Defense Forces during a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian units of the “South” military group are adhering to the ceasefire agreements. At the same time, Russian forces are exploiting the lull in hostilities for their own benefit.

According to Maksym Kravchuk, spokesperson for the “South” military group, the occupiers have been rotating units, fortifying positions, installing anti-drone defenses on roads, strengthening logistics, and delivering ammunition.

The Ukrainian military has also repeatedly detected flights by Russian reconnaissance drones and the dropping of objects from them. The Defense Forces believe that such actions are intended to provoke incidents and accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire.

The “South” Military Group emphasizes that the ceasefire is strictly humanitarian in nature and is necessary to provide assistance to the civilian population and evacuate people to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukrainian units continue to monitor the situation and track the movements of Russian troops to prevent any potential provocations.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

A humanitarian operation to rescue and evacuate local residents took place in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. To carry out the operation, a ceasefire was established in the Kherson sector, and the roads leading to the city were cleared of mines. Humanitarian aid was also delivered there.

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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