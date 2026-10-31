The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed no willingness to engage in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the United States.

According to Kallas, the Russian official gave no indication of a willingness to make concessions. She emphasized that Russia must demonstrate its readiness for negotiations not with words, but with concrete actions.

The European diplomat also stated that during the meeting, Lavrov spread false information and distorted the facts regarding the war in Ukraine. According to her, these claims were subsequently refuted.

Kallas called for continued pressure on Moscow, particularly to achieve a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Separately, she commented on the absence of the traditional group photo of the meeting’s participants, noting that war crimes cannot be normalized at the same table.

Source: AFP

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that talks on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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