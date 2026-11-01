In Chernivtsi, debris from a Russian drone damaged an administrative building

On November 1, in Chernivtsi, debris from a downed Russian drone fell within the city limits. As a result, an administrative building was damaged, a fire broke out—which was quickly contained—and one person was injured. Subsequently, air defense forces shot down another aerial target.

Debris from the Russian drone fell within the city limits. Preliminary reports indicate that an administrative building was damaged. A fire broke out there after the debris fell, but it was quickly brought under control. “Preliminary reports indicate that an administrative building was damaged. The fire was quickly brought under control,” Klichuk wrote.

The mayor also reported one person injured. The statement did not include information about the victim’s condition or the severity of their injuries. Later, Klichuk added that Ukrainian air defense had shot down another enemy aerial target. The circumstances surrounding the debris’s impact and the extent of the damage are being investigated. The mayor has not yet provided any further details regarding the consequences of the attack. This was reported by Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk on his Facebook page.

On the evening of October 26, a Russian drone damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Chernivtsi region, leaving part of Chernivtsi without electricity. The power outages disrupted public transportation, traffic lights, and water supply systems.

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