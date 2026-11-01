Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 1,444 strikes along the front lines and in residential areas of Donetsk Oblast. One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the shelling. Six settlements came under fire, and 45 civilian structures were damaged, including 33 residential buildings.

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Sviatohirsk, the village of Yasnogirka, as well as the villages of Petrivka Persha and Stepanivka. The highest number of casualties was recorded in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

In Sloviansk, Russian forces struck with drones and aerial bombs. One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the attack. Twenty private homes and three cars were also damaged.

In Kramatorsk, police recorded ten strikes. The Russians primarily used drones and KAB-250 aerial bombs. Six people were injured in the shelling.

In the city, 11 apartment buildings and one private home were damaged. A bank, an administrative building, a warehouse, and two civilian vehicles were also hit. Damage was also reported in other settlements in the region. In Stepanivka, a private home was damaged as a result of Russian shelling, and in Sviatohirsk, a café was hit. In total, according to police, 45 civilian structures were damaged over the past 24 hours, including 33 residential buildings.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal cases under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war—regarding all instances of Russian attacks. Law enforcement officials are documenting the consequences of the shelling. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Over the past day, on October 26, the Russian army killed three residents of the Donetsk region. Another 22 people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

Since the evening of October 26, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and aerial bombs. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, an Auchan store in the Prospekt shopping center was damaged by a Russian attack.

On the evening of October 26, a Russian drone damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Chernivtsi region, leaving part of Chernivtsi without electricity.

A 41-year-old DTEK miner was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad.

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