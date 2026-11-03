In the Kyiv region, a Russian drone struck a private home, killing a child

A 14-year-old child was killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a strike by a Russian drone. The tragedy occurred on November 3 in the village of Khotiv, Obukhiv District, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional state administration.

The enemy drone struck a private home directly, which was completely destroyed by the fire caused by the strike. According to preliminary information, one of the parents of the deceased child was also injured.

At the scene, State Emergency Service units are working to extinguish the fire and address the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Source: Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

On the night of November 2, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 has risen to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

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