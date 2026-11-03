Ukraine proposed to Russia that the ceasefire be extended beyond Oleshky, and was met with a terrorist attack—Zelenskyy

Ukraine approached Russia with a proposal to extend and expand the ceasefire following the humanitarian mission to evacuate people from Oleshky. However, in response, the aggressor country launched yet another massive strike against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and shelled Komyshuvakha.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

The head of state reported that during the nighttime attack, the enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, against civilian and energy infrastructure. In addition, a rescue operation has been underway for two days now in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which the occupiers struck several times with aerial bombs. As a result of just one of the strikes, 33 people were killed, five were rescued, and more than 50 others may still be trapped under the rubble.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the escalation of aerial terror was the Kremlin’s direct response to Ukraine’s humanitarian initiatives, and that the shelling of Komyshuvakha is one of the bloodiest crimes of this war.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier reports indicated that 26 people had already been killed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 27 people are considered missing after a Russian strike on Monday, November 2.

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