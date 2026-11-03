The Moscow Department of Information Technology has implemented a covert audio recording module in the interactive panels and laptops of the “Mostech” ecosystem installed in school classrooms.

According to a technical analysis published on GitHub, from August through October 2026, software named “mesh-agent-lesson-log” appeared on the devices; upon receiving a command from the server, it discreetly activates the microphone and sends the recorded audio to the department’s infrastructure.

The module is installed in the background via a remote administration system without the consent or notification of school staff or students. According to sources in the education sector, the official justification for implementing the system is to compare the academic calendar with actual lesson content for subsequent processing by artificial intelligence. The devices run on a Linux-based operating system as part of the “Moscow Electronic School” project.

Source: “Mediazona.”

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