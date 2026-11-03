In the evening, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Odesa

On the evening of November 3, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa. The strike damaged the city’s commercial infrastructure. According to local social media posts, one of the shopping centers was hit.

Odessa’s commercial infrastructure was

hit.

According to local Telegram channels, the strike hit one of the shopping centers. This has not yet been officially confirmed.

This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, and local Telegram channels.

There is currently no information on casualties or injuries. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As a reminder, on November 3, 2026, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 62 enemy drones.

Since the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been underway, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

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