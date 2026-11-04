Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 272 Russian drones overnight

On the night of November 3, Russia launched 310 attack drones at Ukraine, including 81 jet-powered ones. As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 272 enemy drones, with more than 20 still in the air.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

According to military sources, the attack began at 6:00 p.m. on November 3. Russian troops used Shahed and “Gerbera” drones, as well as “Parody”-type decoy drones. The drones were launched from Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast and Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 19 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at another 15 locations.

The Air Force noted that combat operations continued even after the preliminary results were released.

The General Staff also updated data on Russian military losses as of November 4.

Russia has lost 138 heavy flamethrower systems since the start of the full-scale war.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region, and damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian boats and vessels.

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