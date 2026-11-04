Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region overnight

On the night of November 4, Russian drones struck energy infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

Andriy Raikovych, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, “Overnight, the Kirovohrad region came under attack by Russian drones. The target was the energy infrastructure.”

A private residential building in the Novoukrainsky District and equipment belonging to an agricultural enterprise in the Oleksandriisky District sustained damage.

The fires have been extinguished. State Emergency Service rescuers worked at the sites until the consequences were fully eliminated.

There were no fatalities or injuries, Raikovich added.

In the Kirovohrad region, drone debris damaged power lines.

On the evening of October 21, Russian troops struck the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region. The attack caused fires in warehouse facilities; rescue workers continue to operate at the scene.

The Russian Federation—an aggressor state—attacked the Kirovohrad region overnight with more than 360 drones.

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