The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, using 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles. The strikes hit power plants and substations from Odesa to Rivne, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. According to The Japan Times, Ukrainian officials said the attack caused power outages in Kyiv and at least six other regions.

Power outages and damage to the energy sector

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private power generation company, said that three of its five thermal power plants had stopped operating due to Russian strikes. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the electricity supply situation in the capital as extremely difficult. According to him, Russian forces are damaging generating capacity and transmission lines, while emergency outages have been introduced in recent days because of damage to facilities near Kyiv.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting with Western ambassadors that Russian forces had directed three drones toward a substation necessary for the operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. In his assessment, this poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the nuclear safety of all Europe.

In Dnipro, two people were killed and about 20 were injured in the attack, according to regional authorities. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi also reported strikes on a railway station, passenger carriages and locomotives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi

Zelenskyy said that at least 33 people were killed on November 3 after two Russian strikes on a school used to distribute humanitarian aid in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region. According to him, about 50 people could have remained under the rubble.

The attack took place a week before the planned resumption of U.S.-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. At a press conference in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the talks the right step toward ending hostilities and said Europe must be part of the process. He also called on Moscow to begin serious negotiations on a ceasefire and a subsequent peace agreement.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces allegedly attacked energy facilities in several regions that supply electricity to military enterprises and Ukrainian forces. Russian officials also reported a fire at a major oil refinery in Yaroslavl after a Ukrainian attack.

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