Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles; air defense forces shot down 105 drones

On the night of November 4–5, Russian forces used two X-35 air-to-ground guided missiles and 128 attack drones of various types to launch an attack on Ukraine. Of the drones launched, 65 were jet-powered.

According to military sources, the enemy launched the attack at 6:00 p.m. on November 4. Russia launched X-35 missiles from the Black Sea, while Shahed-type drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones were launched from several directions.

The launches were carried out from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—specifically the Gvardeisky and Chauda districts.

The air attack was repelled by units of the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed or neutralized 105 enemy drones. Among them were 48 Shahed-type jet drones, as well as “Gerbera” drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the same time, several attack UAVs were still in Ukrainian airspace. At the time of this report, combat operations were ongoing.

According to the Air Force, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 18 locations.

In addition, downed drones and their debris were found at nine locations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

On the night of November 5, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. The strikes caused fires in residential areas and at critical infrastructure sites. Three people were injured.

On the night of November 5, the Russian occupation forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital as a result of falling drone debris.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

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