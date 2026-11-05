Debris from a Russian drone fell in Kyiv's Pecherskyi District

Since the night of November 5, Russia has been attacking Kyiv with jet-powered drones. At approximately 9:30 a.m., an explosion was heard in the Pechersk district of the capital, after which debris was reported to have fallen.

Debris from the drone fell in an open area.

Information regarding possible casualties and damage is currently being verified.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

In the south of the Odesa region, a delivery service warehouse was partially destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, and energy and civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as an educational institution, were damaged.

On the night of November 5, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. The strikes caused fires in residential areas and at critical infrastructure facilities. Three people were injured.

On the night of November 5, the Russian occupation army attacked Kyiv with strike drones. A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital as a result of falling drone debris.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

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