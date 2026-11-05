President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by a decree dated November 2, awarded U.S. First Lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class. The award was granted for her “significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

The distinction concerns Melania Trump’s humanitarian work in support of Ukrainian civilians, including children who were displaced or forcibly taken to Russia during the war.

Evacuation from Oleshky

According to the publication, the U.S. first lady joined negotiations on a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. This made it possible to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate hundreds of city residents.

Four planes carrying evacuees arrived in Belarus on Saturday, Belarusian state agency BelTA and a senior Ukrainian official said. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, about 24,000 people lived in Oleshky; currently, between 1,700 and 2,000 residents remain there, mostly elderly people, as well as about 50 children. After the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, about 90% of the city was flooded.

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The White House said that Melania Trump independently initiated contacts between the two sides and secured the ceasefire. Russian and Ukrainian officials also thanked her for facilitating the agreement, although details of her involvement in the negotiations were not publicly disclosed.

Meeting at the White House

On Thursday, representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — involved in the evacuation are to meet at the White House at Melania Trump’s invitation. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, member of parliament Davyd Arakhamia, Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova, and Russian official Kirill Dmitriev are expected to take part.

Separately, the United States is preparing to hold a new round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said they would discuss post-war security arrangements, measures to reduce the intensity of hostilities, humanitarian issues, and ways to end the war.

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