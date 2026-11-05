The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 2,380 Russian occupiers over the past day, according to the General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 2,380 Russian soldiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated the figures on the losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The Russian military also lost dozens of weapons and military vehicles, as well as over a thousand drones.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost approximately:

personnel — 1,599,390 (+2,380 in the past 24 hours);

tanks — 12,454 units (+1);

armored combat vehicles — 25,643 units (+3);

artillery systems — 51,902 units (+23);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,254 units (+2);

air defense systems — 1,738 units (+5);

aircraft — 452 units;

helicopters — 356 units;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,077 units (+5);

operational-tactical UAVs — 596,221 units (+1,163);

cruise missiles — 5,192 units;

ships and boats — 35 units;

submarines — 2 units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 170,256 units (+375);

specialized equipment — 4,873 units (+2).

The approximate value of the military equipment lost by Russia can be estimated based on the prices of individual weapon models. However, these calculations are approximate: they take into account various modifications of the equipment and average prices, rather than the actual cost of each destroyed unit.

Missiles and drones

Kh-101 — approximately $13 million per missile;

“Kalibr”—approximately $6.5 million;

“Iskander-M”—about $3 million;

“Onyx”—approximately $1.25 million;

Kh-22 — about $1 million;

“Tochka-U”—approximately $300,000;

“Shahed-136” / “Geran-2” — $20,000 to $40,000.

According to estimates cited in the source calculations, Russia’s losses in the cruise missile category could amount to about $15.58 billion, and in the operational-tactical drone category—approximately $17.89 billion.

The approximate cost of Russian aircraft varies significantly depending on the model:

Il-76 — about $86 million;

Su-35 — $40 million to $50 million;

Su-34 — approximately $36 million;

Su-30SM — about $33 million;

Su-25 — approximately $11 million;

Mi-28N “Night Hunter”—about $18 million;

Ka-52 “Alligator” — approximately $16 million.

According to average estimates, the value of destroyed Russian aircraft could reach $13.56 billion, and that of helicopters—about $5.34 billion.

The average cost of Russian armored vehicles and artillery also depends on the type and model:

T-90M “Proryv” — about $4.5 million;

T-80BVM and T-72B3 — $3 to $4 million;

“Msta-S” self-propelled gun — approximately $4 million;

BMP-3 — about $1 million;

BTR-82A — approximately $500,000.

Based on these approximate calculations, Russia’s losses in tanks are estimated at $31.14 billion, in artillery systems at $77.85 billion, and in armored combat vehicles at $15.39 billion.

Estimated cost of selected Russian systems:

S-400 “Triumph” air defense system (one battalion) — approximately $1.2 billion;

“Tor-M2” air defense system / “Zoo-Park-1M” radar — approximately $25 million;

“Pantsir-S1” air defense system — $14 to $15 million.

According to an average estimate, Russia’s losses in the air defense category could amount to approximately $26.07 billion.

Examples of the cost of ships and submarines include:

the “Moscow” missile cruiser — about $750 million;

"Buyan-M" class missile corvettes — $100 million to $150 million;

“Caesar Kunikov”-class large landing ships—approximately $85 million;

the “Rostov-on-Don” submarine — about $300 million.

According to these estimates, the total value of the ships and boats lost by Russia could reach $2.1 billion, with the two submarines accounting for an additional $600 million.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, 179 combat engagements took place on the front lines. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses 16 times. During these assaults, the occupiers lost nearly 60 servicemen.

The Chernivtsi Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces struck more than 1,000 enemy targets in the Donetsk region over the past month.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck over a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

We should add that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

There were 211 combat engagements on the front lines over the past day, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated another 1,590 invaders, according to the General Staff.

Read us on