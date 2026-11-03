Today, the Russians carried out the largest-scale attack on the energy sector since the war began — Ukrenergo

Since the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been underway, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the enemy has deliberately struck energy facilities more than 20 times, using an unprecedented number of weapons. Due to significant damage to the infrastructure, emergency power outages have been implemented in a number of regions across the country, including Kyiv. All services are working in close coordination to stabilize the grid as quickly as possible.

Thousands of specialists are working around the clock to repair the damage caused by the shelling and restore power. Energy workers are prioritizing the restoration of power to critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

On the night of and morning of November 3, 2026, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Facilities in 10 regions were hit, and emergency power outages are being implemented in those areas due to the shelling. In some regions, the airstrikes are ongoing.

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 2–3, Russian forces struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

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