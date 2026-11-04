Video: Ukrainian FPV drone catches up to Russian motorized assault vehicle

A video has surfaced online showing a Ukrainian FPV drone attacking a Russian soldier who was riding a motorcycle on the road.

The released footage shows a Russian motorcycle-mounted assault soldier riding down the road on a motorcycle, while a Ukrainian FPV drone gradually approaches and catches up to him.

A moment before the likely collision, the occupier turns his head and looks directly into the drone’s camera. After that, the video cuts off.

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The moment of impact was captured by the camera of a Ukrainian drone.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military has eliminated 2,180 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on enemy losses as of November 4, 2026.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

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