Hackers deleted cloud data belonging to customers of the Russian hosting provider Beget

On the night of November 2, 2026, Beget, one of Russia’s largest web hosting providers, suffered a large-scale cyberattack. Unknown attackers gained access to the architecture’s control loop and executed scripts that wiped the system, resulting in the shutdown of critical server system components and the destruction of customers’ cloud data.

As a result of the incident, access to virtual private servers (VPS), S3 cloud storage, and Kubernetes clusters was either completely or partially lost. Due to widespread outages, hundreds of thousands of websites ceased to function, including the “Honest Mark” certification monitoring systems, transportation services, and a number of government and private portals.

The company stated that it has file backups for the vast majority of resources; however, specialists are forced to manually check the servers for hidden vulnerabilities and malicious code. Since resolving the issue will take a significant amount of time, no specific timeline for a full restoration of service has been announced yet, and users are advised to completely change their passwords and access keys.

Source: Official statements from the hosting provider Beget.

Earlier reports indicated that on November 2, a large-scale technical failure occurred in Russia affecting the hosting provider Beget. Due to the issues, numerous websites stopped loading, and users reported that servers and control panels were inaccessible.

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