The Russians struck a facility in Dnipro, causing a fire

On November 1, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

According to him, Russian troops struck one of the city’s industrial facilities. A fire broke out on the premises following the strike. “The enemy attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike caused a fire,” Ganza wrote. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the attack. There is currently no information on possible damage, the extent of the fire, or losses.

Details regarding the consequences of the strike are being clarified. The report from the head of the Regional Military Administration does not provide information on the cause of the fire or the progress of firefighting efforts. Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on his Telegram channel.

Russian troops struck Ukraine’s energy and railway infrastructure. Specifically, drones attacked thermal power plants in Kyiv and Shostka, while in the Dnipropetrovsk region, four power substations and a gas distribution facility were hit.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents may be without electricity for most of the day. For certain power rotation groups, the schedule provides for only up to two hours of electricity during the day.

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