A critical infrastructure facility in Uman was damaged as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

In Uman, in the Cherkasy region, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a morning attack by Russian drones.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The weekend in the Cherkasy region was marked by constant alerts for over a day. Since last night, our defenders have also been repelling yet another air attack by the Russian Federation. On November 1–2, air defense forces and equipment neutralized 40 enemy targets in the skies over Cherkasy Oblast. No one was injured. In Uman, a power pole was damaged when a UAV crashed. Utility workers are carrying out the necessary repairs,” Taburets wrote.

Later, he released new information: “This morning, Uman was under enemy fire. There has been damage to a critical infrastructure facility. No details are available for obvious reasons. There were no casualties. The necessary services are on the scene.”

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked an asphalt plant in Uman.

An 86-year-old woman injured during the Russian shelling of Uman died in the hospital.

On the morning of October 21, the Russian army struck Uman in the Cherkasy region. The attack caused fires in a residential building, a hypermarket, and its surrounding area; a hotel was also damaged.

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