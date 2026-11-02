Five people were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Chuguev

On November 2, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, resulting in five people sustaining injuries. According to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, four women with blast injuries were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Another victim suffered an acute stress reaction and received the necessary medical care directly at the scene. The enemy shelling caused destruction and damage to residential buildings, private garages, retail establishments, and a car. Specialized services are working at the sites of the strikes, and efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

Source: Censor.NET.

On November 2, power outages were reported in nine regions of Ukraine due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck Izyum with KAB bombs, damaging a high-rise building and cutting off power to the city.

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