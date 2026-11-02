Video: Russians struck a school in Komyshuvas, killing 18 people — Zelenskyy

On November 2, Russian aircraft struck the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs. The attack hit a school that was being used to distribute humanitarian aid to local residents, as well as a shelter where people were taking refuge.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the village had been hit by several airstrikes since the morning. After the first attack, Russian forces carried out a second strike with nine bombs, targeting the shelter where people were taking refuge.

As of the time of this report, 18 people are known to have been killed and five wounded. A rescue operation is ongoing at the site, with specialists searching for people who may be trapped under the rubble. Military personnel, rescue workers, and special services are involved in the operation.

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Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russian military could not have been unaware of the facility’s purpose, as local residents who remained in Komyshuvas received humanitarian aid there every week.

The president also stated that this strike demonstrates Russia’s lack of intent to de-escalate the conflict and called on international partners to respond to the attack, strengthen their support for Ukraine, and help protect people’s lives.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region; six people were wounded.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy using rocket-powered drones and FPV drones guided by fiber-optic cables. Several strikes were recorded in the industrial zone, and a large vehicle was hit.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian strikes over the past day, and 12 other people sustained injuries and trauma. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

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