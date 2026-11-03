The occupiers released a video of an airstrike on a school in Komyshuvas, where dozens of civilians were killed

Russian occupation forces have released a video documenting a war crime—an airstrike on a public school in the village of Komyshuvakha, where local residents were receiving humanitarian aid at the time of the attack. As a result of the drop of a three-metric-ton aerial bomb, at least 33 people were killed, five were wounded, and more than 50 others are still missing under the rubble of the destroyed shelter.

For this cynical strike on a civilian facility, the enemy used a three-metric-ton FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb, which contains nearly one and a half metric tons of explosive material and is designed to destroy heavy reinforced concrete fortifications. According to Ukrainian sources, the occupiers carried out repeated attacks even while the rescue operation was underway, thereby posing a deadly threat to emergency responders and civilians who were attempting to clear the rubble.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/c332b96ded.mp4

Source: Russian media.

Earlier reports indicated that 26 people had already been killed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike.

Latvia is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following the Russian strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials in Riga have denounced yet another Russian attack on the civilian population of Ukraine.

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