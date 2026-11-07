Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines

As of November 7, 2026, the enemy’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion currently stand at approximately 1,604,110 people. Over the past 24 hours, Russian terrorist forces have lost another 2,280 personnel.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report dated November 6.

The enemy also lost a significant portion of its weapons and military equipment:

three armored combat vehicles: total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion now stand at 25,654 units;

44 artillery systems: 52,000;

three multiple-launch rocket systems: 2,257;

three air defense systems: 1,747;

eight ground-based robotic systems: 3,093;

1,224 operational-tactical-level UAVs: 598,840;

460 vehicles and tankers: 171,389;

three specialized vehicles: 4,881.

As a reminder, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 6, there had been 180 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian troops carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and deployed over 3,600 kamikaze drones.

Recently, operators from the SHADOW PACK unit of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of drone crews, carried out a successful operation to clear Russian positions directly on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW.

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