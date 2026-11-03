Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 62 drones on November 3

Throughout the day on November 3, 2026, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 62 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., the Russian army attacked Ukrainian territory with 81 strike UAVs of various types, including “Gerbera” models and other variants, 74 of which were jet-powered.

According to preliminary military estimates, air defense units managed to shoot down or jam 62 enemy drones using electronic warfare systems, 56 of which were jet-powered drones. Specialized services continue combat operations to localize and destroy isolated enemy UAVs remaining in the country’s airspace.

Source: Official report from the Ukrainian Air Force.

On the night of and morning of November 3, 2026, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Facilities in 10 regions were targeted, and emergency power outages are being implemented in those areas due to the effects of the shelling. In some regions, the air attack is ongoing.

Starting on the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been ongoing, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

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