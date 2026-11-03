Russia has launched an attack on critical infrastructure at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant — Shmyhal

During a massive attack on November 3, Russian terrorists directed three drones at a substation that is critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.



This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with ambassadors from the G7, the EU, and the NB8.

Shmyhal briefed his partners on today’s massive shelling of Ukraine. “Russia



deployed 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles, and 59 cruise missiles. Once again, energy facilities—power plants, substations, and electricity transmission and distribution systems—were the main targets,” he said.



The minister noted that the enemy directed three drones at a substation that is critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. “Such



actions pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the nuclear safety of all of Europe. This is a serious escalation, about which we have informed the IAEA,” he remarked.



Shmyhal stated that Ukraine expects an appropriate response from its international partners to Russia’s strikes on the infrastructure that ensures the stable operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

As a reminder, on November 3, 2026, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 62 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., the Russian army attacked Ukrainian territory with 81 strike UAVs of various types, including “Gerbera” models and other variants, 74 of which were jet-powered.

Starting on the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continued, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.