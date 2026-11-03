Video: A fire has been burning for a second day at the "Samara" gas station in Russia following a drone attack

A large-scale fire has been raging for the second day at the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPD) in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation; the fire was caused by a drone strike on November 2, 2026. Despite statements by local authorities claiming that the attack was repelled, thick smoke is visible above the facility, and the tank farm has sustained further damage.

The “Samara” LVDS is considered one of Europe’s largest fuel hubs, with a total storage capacity of over 1.6 million cubic meters of crude oil across 71 tanks. Due to damage to the facility’s infrastructure, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy temporarily suspended the transit of crude oil to Russia via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline.

Source: ASTRA Telegram channel.

Satellite images of the “Samara” oil pumping station in the Samara region of Russia have appeared online following a nighttime attack. The station is owned by Transneft and is one of the key hubs of the Russian oil transportation system. In particular, oil is pumped through it into the “Druzhba” pipeline.

New damage from the October 8 attack has been observed at the Russian “Samara” linear production and dispatch station.

The day before, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” facility in Bashkortostan—one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes—was attacked. According to OSINT sources, a fire broke out in the area around the facility.

In Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, several settlements were left without power on October 7 following a drone attack.

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