Russian drones attacked the Cherkasy region, damaging power lines

Damage resulting from a Russian drone attack was reported in three districts of the Cherkasy region. There were no casualties. Since the morning of November 3, air defense forces have shot down 15 Russian UAVs in the region.

In the Zolotonosha district, within the Shramkivska territorial community, a drone crashed in an open area, damaging the windows of a two-story building and a power line. Power has already been restored to residents.

In the Uman district, within the Dmytrushkivska territorial community, debris from the drone and the blast wave damaged windows in, according to preliminary reports, three residential buildings. A power line was also damaged. Restoration work is ongoing there.

In the Zvenyhorod district, within the Selyshchenska territorial community, a residential building was damaged.

According to Ihor Taburets, no one was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Currently, relevant services are continuing to survey the area to assess the full extent of the strike and identify any additional damage.

This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, on Facebook.

On November 4, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian strike in the Ternopil region.

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in the Ternopil region.

The number of victims of a drone attack in the Ternopil region has risen.

We previously reported that two children were injured in the Ternopil region due to a Russian drone attack.

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